105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Generic drug manufacturers will make a more affordable version of Merck's anti-Covid pill for 105 of the world's poorer nations, a UN-backed organisation said Thursday.

"This is a critical step toward ensuring global access to an urgently needed Covid-19 treatment and we are confident that.

.. the anticipated treatments will be rapidly available in low- and middle-income countries," said Charles Gore, executive director of the Medicines Patent Pool.