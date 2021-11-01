UrduPoint.com

105 New Covid 19 Cases Reported In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:28 PM

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

The fresh COVID-19 cases recorded 105, while no fresh death occurred due to the virus in the territory in the past 24 hours, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The fresh COVID-19 cases recorded 105, while no fresh death occurred due to the virus in the territory in the past 24 hours, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, of those fresh cases, 89 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, six from Jammu region and 10 from Ladakh region.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 49 cases followed by 10 cases each in Baramulla and Budgam districts; nine positive samples were reported in Leh district and one in Kargil district, the official said.

