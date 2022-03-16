106 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Another 106 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 504,095 while death toll 13,539 and recoveries 485,826.

The P&SHD confirmed 68 cases in Lahore, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Faisalabad, 1 in Gujrat, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Khanewal, 4 in Multan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 7 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Sahiwal, 2 in Sargodha, 1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Toba Tek Singh and 1 case of COVID-19 was reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,382,638 tests so far.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.