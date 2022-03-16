UrduPoint.com

106 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 03:48 PM

106 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Another 106 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Another 106 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 504,095 while death toll 13,539 and recoveries 485,826.

The P&SHD confirmed 68 cases in Lahore, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Faisalabad, 1 in Gujrat, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Khanewal, 4 in Multan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 7 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Sahiwal, 2 in Sargodha, 1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Toba Tek Singh and 1 case of COVID-19 was reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,382,638 tests so far.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Volleyball, rowing training camps underway

Volleyball, rowing training camps underway

1 minute ago
 Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wins overall World Cu ..

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wins overall World Cup ski title

1 minute ago
 NET recovers 44kg heroin from factory setup at re ..

NET recovers 44kg heroin from factory setup at residential house

1 minute ago
 Tree plantation drive kicks off at AIOU

Tree plantation drive kicks off at AIOU

1 minute ago
 Pak vs Aus: Unbeaten Babar Azam with his century k ..

Pak vs Aus: Unbeaten Babar Azam with his century keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive

11 minutes ago
 Front Row to realme at MWC 2022: realme Reveals a ..

Front Row to realme at MWC 2022: realme Reveals a Spectacular Line-up for 2022 a ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>