107 bed ward being set up in Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for corona patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A ward consists of 107 beds was being set up in Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for corona patients.

This was stated by Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Bahawalpur, Rana Muhammad Yusof while talking to the media here on Monday.

He said that 100 doctors with 27 ventilators besides paramedics and nurses had been deputed in the ward to cope with any corona situation. However, he said that no patient of cronavirus COVID-19 was admitted to the hospital.

He advised the people to follow principles of hygiene to stop the spread of virus.