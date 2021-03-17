10,795 people got COVID-19 shot in district Rawalpindi so far

About 10,795 people including 3,038 health workers and 2,202 senior citizens have got a COVID-19 shot at 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination drive launched last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :About 10,795 people including 3,038 health workers and 2,202 senior citizens have got a COVID-19 shot at 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination drive launched last month.

District Health Officer Dr Jawad Khalid while talking to APP, informed as many as 399 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 241 at THQ Murree, 346 at THQ Kahuta, 355 at THQ Gujar Khan, 211 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 421 THQ,Kallar Sayda,1750 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 1840 Holy Family Hospital, 938 DHQ Hospital,1974 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,151 Government T B sanatorium Samli, 581 at Wah General Hospital, 366 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex, 36 at Tehsil Office (TO) Taxila, 51 at TO office Kallar Syedan,149 at TO office Gujar Khan, 6 at TO office Kotli Sattiyan, 26 at TO office Murree,105 at TO office Potohar, 124 at TO office Kahuta, while 725 senior citizens received the jab at Red Crescent Center.

He said number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day was showing progressive increase.

Meanwhile according to data shared by the district administration here Wednesday, the number of totals positive cases has reached 15,512 including 14121 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1391 from other districts after an addition of 162 more positive cases during the last 24 hours.

The report said 13,940 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 709 were quarantined in isolation at homes.

"Presently 147 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 34 belonged to Rawal Town, 27 Potahar town, 53 Rawalpindi Cantt , 34 Rawal Town, 19 Gujar khan, 4 Kahuta, 5 Kalar Syedan, 4 Taxila and one from Kotli Sattiyan," he added