11 Coronavirus Positive Cases Confirmed In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:07 PM

Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell Doctor Irshad Ali Roghani Saturday said that five laboratory test have received in 7 samples taken from affected area of Talash

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell Doctor Irshad Ali Roghani Saturday said that five laboratory test have received in 7 samples taken from affected area of Talash.

He said out of those seven cases five cases of Coronavirus have confirmed.

He said that 73 suspected patients have reported till then in Dir Lower, in which 43 patients test result have received from laboratory in which 11 Corona virus have confirmed.

He said out of the 36 suspected cases, 23 have been cleared while the results of the 26 others are still awaited from laboratory.

He said that district administration and district police workers have decided 83 homes into home Quarantine while thereby 261 people were kept.

