11 more tested positive of deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 11 more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to the Potohar town and Attock each, two from Taxila, while one each case has arrived from Kallar Syeda, Chakwal and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday,18 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including ten in the Institute of Urology and four in Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital each. The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, seven stable and ten on oxygen support.

Around 3,963,030 people, including 44,438 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,105 patients had been discharged after recovery out of the total 39,435 tested positive so far, adding 109 were quarantined, including 90 at homes and 19 in the isolation centres. The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,461 samples were collected, out of which 1,450 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.75 per cent.