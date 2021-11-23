11 more tested positive of fatal coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as eleven more patients were tested positive of the deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, two each from Potohar and Rawal town while one each case has reached from Kallar Syeda, Kahutta and Chakwal.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday,27 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, including 11 in Fauji foundation hospital, eight in Institute of Urology, six in Benazir Bhutto, and two in Bilal hospital.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, ten stable and 14 on oxygen support.

Around 3,610,494 people, including 43,934 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district, it added.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,392 samples were collected, out of which 1,381 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent.