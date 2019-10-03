UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

110 New Cases Of Dengue Reported, Total Cases Reaches To 4117 In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:36 PM

110 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 4117 in KP

Around 110 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 4117

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Around 110 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 4117.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 110 new cases, 34 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2004.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 203 with 100 new admissions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 3914.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conf ..

10 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press ..

16 minutes ago

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

19 minutes ago

World’s best age-friendly practice in focus at S ..

26 minutes ago

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

29 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori returns to Earth after successfu ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.