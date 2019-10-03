110 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reaches to 4117 in KP

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Around 110 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 4117.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 110 new cases, 34 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2004.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are 203 with 100 new admissions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 3914.