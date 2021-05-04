111 deaths, 1600 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Tuesday

As many as 1600 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the pandemic claimed 111 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,683

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1600 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday while the pandemic claimed 111 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,683.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 308,529.

The P&SHD confirmed that 727 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,36 in Kasur,12 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib,105 in Rawalpindi,21 in Attock,2 in Jehlum,4 in Chakwal,6 in Gujranwala,6 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,19 in Sialkot,10 in Narowal,9 in Gujrat,127 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,7 in Chineot,8 in Jhang,71 in Sargodha,6 in Mianwali,4 in Khushab,12 in Bhakkar,96 in Multan,29 in Vehari,23 in Khanewal,9 in Lodharan,14 in Muzaffargarh,19 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Layyah,2 in Rajanpur,74 in Rahimyar Khan,49 in Bahawalpur,9 Bahawalnagar,62 in Okara,3 in Pakpattan and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,653,219 tests for COVID-19 so far while 256,956 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.