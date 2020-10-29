UrduPoint.com
1111 Women Screened In Month-long Breast Cancer Awareness, Screening Camp

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

1111 women screened in month-long breast cancer awareness, screening camp

As many as 1111 women were screened in the month-long 'Breast Cancer Awareness and Screening Camp' which concluded here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 1111 women were screened in the month-long 'Breast Cancer Awareness and Screening Camp' which concluded here on Thursday.

Khyber Teaching Hospital Surgery Department arranged the camp wherein free of cost clinical examination with diagnostic facilities was offered besides breast cancer awareness sessions and breast ultrasound scanning for cancer over the one month that ended on October 29, the spokesperson said.

The month of October is internationally recognized as Breast Cancer awareness month.

In this connection, Khyber Teaching Hospital held the month long breast cancer awareness campaign for the public.

All the women who visited the camp were shown as how to perform self-examination, followed by their clinical assessment, breast ultrasound and their level of awareness regarding the disease was assessed.

Free of cost clinical examination, breast cancer awareness sessions, education desk, ultrasound scanning for breast cancer was offered daily from 9am to 12pm till October 29, at KTH 5th floor auditorium new A&E building, the spokesman added.

