112 dengue fever patients admitted to ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :During the current season, 112 patients with Dengue fever were admitted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and 98 patients were discharged after recovery and one patient has died in the hospital.

This was disclosed by the ATH spokesperson in a press statement.

He said that dengue patients who were admitted to ATH were including 22 women, 74 males and 16 children while at present only 13 dengue fever patients were admitted to the hospital.

It was disclosed that up till now no dengue fever patient died in district headquarters hospital Abbottabad, all dengue fever patients who were registered in AMC and DHQ Abbottabad were provided complete free treatment, lab tests other facilities.

The health department and district administration jointly organized fog spray drive all across the district including the far-flung areas from where the dengue fever patients were brought,he said.