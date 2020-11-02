UrduPoint.com
1,123 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 12 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

1,123 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 13,242 as 1,123 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 13,242 as 1,123 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Twelve corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 119 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,953 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,313 in Sindh, 8,585 in Punjab, 3,584 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,608 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 732 in Balochistan, 402 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 729 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 315,016 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 335,093 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,237, Balochistan 15,954, GB 4,279, ICT 20,089, KP 39,649, Punjab 104,554 and Sindh 146,331.

About 6,835 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,631 Sindh among four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 2,365 in Punjab three of them died in hospital on Sunday, 1,279 in KP two of them died in hospital on Sunday, 222 in ICT, 151 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 95 in AJK among three of them died in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 4,486,843 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 879 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

