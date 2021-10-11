1125 Lahore policemen affected by COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Monday said that all out efforts were being made to protect the employees of Lahore police from dangers of coronavirus by ensuring all possible precautionary measures including vaccination of the personnel.

As many as 1225 police officers and officials of Lahore police have so far been affected by COVID-19, whereas 1210 police officials resumed their duties after recovery. However, 10 policemen affected by COVID-19 were still in quarantine in their homes, said official spokesperson.

He said that three DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, nine SPs, 30 DSPs, 39 inspectors, 128 sub inspectors, 98 ASIs, 18 senior traffic wardens, 200 traffic wardens along with 112 head constable and 516 constables as well as junior and senior clerks were hit by Covid-19.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore police has been playing pivotal role for implementation of SOPs to protect citizens from this virus.