112,500 children receives anti-typhoid vaccine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Incharge District Vaccination, Programme Chaudary Muhammad Hussain on Tuesday informed that a two-week long anti-typhoid campaign to be continued successfully in different areas of Rawalpindi division.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, he told APP that over 112,500 children have so far administered the anti-typhoid vaccine in urban areas of the Rawalpindi, Gujar khan, Murree, Kotli Satayan, Kalar Syeda, Taxila, Kahuta and Cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.

Hussain told that 1101 mobile teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination.

During the campaign, he said, vaccination was also being administered to children of 9 months to 15 years of age at educational institutions besides who were present at home.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.