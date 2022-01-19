1127 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1127 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday whereas no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 455,600 while total number of deaths recorded 13,088 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 783 cases while 1 in Attock,3 in Bahawalnagar,4 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bhakkar, 1 in Chakwal, 2 in Chiniot, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,17 in Faisalabad,12 in Gujranwala, 4 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 2 in Jhang, 2 in Jhelum, 12in Kasur,5 in Khushab, 1 in Lodharan, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 21 in Multan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Narowal, 10 in Okara,2 in Pakpatan, 194 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, 4 in Sargodha,15 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Vehari and 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,279,395 tests for COVID-19 so far while 430,972 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.