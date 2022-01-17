1,131 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Mondy said 1,131 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Mondy said 1,131 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 853 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 175 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Faisalabad, 14 in Multan, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Rahim Yar Khan, five each in Sahiwal and Sheikhupura, four in Bahawalpur and three each in Gujrat, Jhelum, Muzafargar and Okara.

The secretary said one death was recorded across the province and total death toll reached 13,087.

He said that so far a total number of cases reached 453,493 while 430,557 patients had been recovered in the province, adding that the total number of active cases was 9,849.

He said 18,666 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 9.23 million tests were conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of the COVID-19 was recorded 5.8 per cent in the province, addingLahore had 13 per cent, Faisalabad 5.5 per cent, Multan 3.8 per cent, Rawalpindi 8.8 per centand Sialkot 2.5 per cent.