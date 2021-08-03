1,134,406 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 1,134,406 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,134,406 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 890,273 citizens had been given the first dose while 197,977 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 28,060 health workers were given the first dose while 18,096 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 58,221 first doses and 38,814 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said a special vaccination campaign was in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to the people at their doorsteps.