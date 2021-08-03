UrduPoint.com

1,134,406 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

1,134,406 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 1,134,406 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,134,406 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 890,273 citizens had been given the first dose while 197,977 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 28,060 health workers were given the first dose while 18,096 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 58,221 first doses and 38,814 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said a special vaccination campaign was in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to the people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mobile Progress

Recent Stories

Media urged to create awareness for importance of ..

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

15 minutes ago
 Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago
 Rostec, Corpoelec Agree to Cooperate to Ensure Ven ..

Rostec, Corpoelec Agree to Cooperate to Ensure Venezuelan Energy Security

17 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

UAE announces 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

35 minutes ago
 Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor gi ..

Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor girls into custody

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.