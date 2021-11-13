UrduPoint.com

114 More Dengue Cases Reported In KP, Says Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:43 PM

114 more dengue cases reported in KP, says Health Official

An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday confirmed that a total of 114 more dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday confirmed that a total of 114 more dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours.

Talking to media men about the latest reports about Dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said with 114 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, now with this the total number of dengue patients in the province has reached 9091.

The total number of dengue deaths in Peshawar province has risen to nine, the health official also confirmed. He said, a total of 86 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals and in the last 24 hours in Peshawar, 95 people have been diagnosed with dengue virus.

He informed that the total number of dengue patients in Peshawar has reached 4559 while Dengue virus confirmed in Haripur and Mardan 4, 4 persons and during the last 24 hours, 224 people have recovered from dengue in the province.

