114,818 COVID-19 Suspects Visits 26 C,centres In Rawalpindi

Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

114,818 COVID-19 suspects visits 26 C,centres in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Around 114,818 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the division, out of which 15,812 cases were tested positive including 14,401 from Rawalpindi and 1411 to other districts who were provided the required treatment and 14036 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by District Corona Management centre,results of 732 people were awaited while 100,401 were declared negative.

"Presently 159 Corona virus confirmed patients were admitted at 26 various quarantine facilities of the district while 1645 were quarantined in isolation including 711 at homes and 934 at facilities ,"he informed.

The total 887 have so far been died in the district while 122 more patients were reported at district Coronavirus centres during last 24 hours, including 54 belonged to Rawal Town,20 Potohar town,20 Rawalpindi cant,6 Gujar khan,8 Taxila,5 Murree and one from Kahuta and Kalar Syeda each, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal talking to APP said that the number of Corona virus cases are considerably increasing as the 3rd wave of pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan.

She advised the residents to wear face masks, maintain social distance and avoid visiting crowded places.

More Stories From Health

