115 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours in the province while the number of cases reached 98,602 after registration of 115 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded 2,227.

The P&SHD confirmed that 38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura, 10 in Rawalpindi, one in Jehlum, 16 in Gujranwala,one in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 22 in Gujrat, two in Nankana Sahib, three in Multan, nine in Faisalabad, one in Vehari, two in Rahimyar Khan, three in Bahawalpur, one in Khanewal, one in Mandi Bahauddin and one new case was reported in Pakpatan during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,173, 439 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,159 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow the SOPs fortheir protection and cover their faces with masks.