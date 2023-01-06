115631 outdoor, 2596 indoor patients treated in DHQ Awaran in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Juma Dad Khan on Friday visited Headquarters Hospital Awaran to improve further health facilities for patients of the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Juma Dad Khan on Friday visited Headquarters Hospital Awaran to improve further health facilities for patients of the area.

Medical Superintendent (MS) HQ Hospital Dr. Amir Bakhsh briefed him about the annual performance report of the hospital in the form of a booklet, said in press release issued here.

The MS said that 115631 outdoor and 2596 indoor patients were treated in the hospital during the last year, despite 72 major operations and 3281 normal operations were mede in the headquarters hospital, 97 C-section patients were treated.

He said that 12430 people were given EPI vaccination, 1837 patients were given blood supply, and 160094 people were given x-ray and lab facility.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Juma Dad Khan expressed his immense happiness on this large-scale performance of the doctors and staff of the Awaran Hospital administration.

He hoped the premedical staff that they would continue their professional services with honesty to provide maximum facilities to the patients in the area.

He said that he has earlier been issued a certificate of appreciation for the good performance of MS Awaran Headquarters Hospital, of course, when all the institutions show their duty in this way, the system would be corrected automatically.

He said that education and health were of great importance in government sectors and passion was needed in these departments saying that the passion shown in Awaran Headquarters Hospital was an example for other institutions.