UrduPoint.com

115631 Outdoor, 2596 Indoor Patients Treated In DHQ Awaran In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

115631 outdoor, 2596 indoor patients treated in DHQ Awaran in 2022

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Juma Dad Khan on Friday visited Headquarters Hospital Awaran to improve further health facilities for patients of the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Juma Dad Khan on Friday visited Headquarters Hospital Awaran to improve further health facilities for patients of the area.

Medical Superintendent (MS) HQ Hospital Dr. Amir Bakhsh briefed him about the annual performance report of the hospital in the form of a booklet, said in press release issued here.

The MS said that 115631 outdoor and 2596 indoor patients were treated in the hospital during the last year, despite 72 major operations and 3281 normal operations were mede in the headquarters hospital, 97 C-section patients were treated.

He said that 12430 people were given EPI vaccination, 1837 patients were given blood supply, and 160094 people were given x-ray and lab facility.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Juma Dad Khan expressed his immense happiness on this large-scale performance of the doctors and staff of the Awaran Hospital administration.

He hoped the premedical staff that they would continue their professional services with honesty to provide maximum facilities to the patients in the area.

He said that he has earlier been issued a certificate of appreciation for the good performance of MS Awaran Headquarters Hospital, of course, when all the institutions show their duty in this way, the system would be corrected automatically.

He said that education and health were of great importance in government sectors and passion was needed in these departments saying that the passion shown in Awaran Headquarters Hospital was an example for other institutions.

Related Topics

Education Awaran All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

24 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 20 ..

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 2020-2024

39 minutes ago
 Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainabl ..

Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainable City – Yas Island

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of fo ..

UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of former Jordanian Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Performance of price control magistrates reviewed ..

Performance of price control magistrates reviewed in Sargodha

48 minutes ago
 International judging committee convenes in Rome t ..

International judging committee convenes in Rome to select honourees for Zayed A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.