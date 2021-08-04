1,166, 023 people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 1,166, 023 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,166, 023 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Wednesday that 916,530 citizens had been given the first dose while 203,180 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further added that 28,100 health workers were given the first dose,while 18,213 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that a total of 74,552 first doses and 49,702 second doses were in stock at Faisalabad,adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

A special vaccination campaign was in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to the people at their doorsteps,he added.