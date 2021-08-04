UrduPoint.com

1,166, 023 People Get Covid Jabs In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

1,166, 023 people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

As many as 1,166, 023 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,166, 023 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Wednesday that 916,530 citizens had been given the first dose while 203,180 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further added that 28,100 health workers were given the first dose,while 18,213 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that a total of 74,552 first doses and 49,702 second doses were in stock at Faisalabad,adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

A special vaccination campaign was in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to the people at their doorsteps,he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mobile Progress

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

16 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

24 minutes ago
 Horror plunge made me stronger, says record-breaki ..

Horror plunge made me stronger, says record-breaking Olympian Brown, 13

3 minutes ago
 Police nabbs 45 POs, 20 Court absconders during op ..

Police nabbs 45 POs, 20 Court absconders during operation

3 minutes ago
 CM Mehmood Khan condemns terror incident in North ..

CM Mehmood Khan condemns terror incident in North Wazrisitan

3 minutes ago
 Legend lollywood melodious vocalist 'Akhlaq Ahmed' ..

Legend lollywood melodious vocalist 'Akhlaq Ahmed' remembered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.