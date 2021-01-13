UrduPoint.com
11,678 Children Immunized Against Polio On 2nd Day Of Drive

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:18 PM

Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhonzada Wednesday chaired an review meeting on the performance of the second day of the ongoing anti-polio drive and was told that 11,678 children were immunized on second day of the drive

Deputy Commissioner. District Health Officer, N-Stop Officer, EPI Coordinator, Polio Eradication Officers, District Health Communication Support Officer, Officers and representatives of Health, education, Police and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Dr Hafeezullah said that on the second day of the campaign, 11,678 children up to the age of five years were vaccinated against polio.

Special attention would be paid to coverage of refusal cases during the last two days of the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Yahya Akhonzada directed the police department to provide foolproof security to the health worker teams so that they do not face any hindrance or difficulty in discharging their duties.

He also directed that during the current anti-polio campaign, all children up to the age of five must be vaccinated against polio so that the coming generation could be protected against lifelong disability.

