11,729 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:34 PM

11,729 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

More than 11, 729 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 769 reportedly lost their lives in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 11, 729 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 769 reportedly lost their lives in the district.

According to data shared by the district administration here Thursday,89,677 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 12,568 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 11,729 discharged after recovery.

The administration informed that results of 600 people were awaited while 77, 050 were tested negative. "Presently 41 C virus confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 11 belonged to Rawal Town,11 Potahar town,7 Rawalpindi cantt , 7 Gujar Khan,2 Murree and one from Taxila, Khutta and Kalar Syedan each ,"he said. He said that 204 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while two died during last 24 hours.

