11778 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 11778 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad district on August 30.

According to the district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, 11778 people were vaccinated on a single day which was higher than the fixed target of 10050 people daily.

He said out of 11778 people, 2011 were vaccinated at Sindh Government Bhittai hospital, 520 at Sindh Government Trauma Centre, 684 at Sindh Government hospital Qasimabad, 488 at Sindh Government hospital Kohisar, 462 at Sindh Government hospital Preetabad, 534 at Sindh Govt CDT hospital, 280 at Rural Health Center Tando Jam, 104 at Rural Health Center Tando Qaisar, 204 at Sindh Government hospital Hali Road, 163 at Rural Health Center Husri, 325 at Isra hospital, 22 at Agha Khan center, 158 at RPH Hyderabad, 414 at Wapda hospital Hyderabad, 69 at Rajputana hospital,2017 at mobile Vaccination Unit, 238 at ARSRH Hyderabad, 144 at Garrison Medical Inspection Center 18 Division, 590 at KKF hospital,237 at Basic Health Unit Sehrish Nagar, 66 at Govt Dispensary Marvin Garden, 390 at BHU Harmtri, 293 at BHU Mosa Khatian, 68 at BHU Tando Fazal, 96 at MCHC Jeando Halepoto, 81 MCHC Jhando Khoso, 90 at BHU Bahawal Zounr, 177 MCHC Seri and 853 at Mass Vaccination Center established near Niaz Stadium Hyderabad.

The district administration and health department have accelerated the vaccination process in the district so that the majority population could be inoculated,Dr. Chana said and added that vaccination was the only way to prevent spread of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated so that the vaccination target could be achieved before time.