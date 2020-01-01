1186 teams constituted to vaccinate 403,398 children in Mardan

As many as 1186 teams have been constituted to vaccinate 403,398 children under five years of age during upcoming polio eradication campaign starting from January 13-17, 2020 in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):As many as 1186 teams have been constituted to vaccinate 403,398 children under five years of age during upcoming polio eradication campaign starting from January 13-17, 2020 in Mardan district.

This was told during a high-level meeting presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mardan, Naek Muhammad Khan, staff officer Dr Zeeshan, district social welfare officer Syed Ali Bakhash, senior officers of education, health and police departments.

The meeting was told that a total of 1186 teams including 93 fixed, 48 transit and eight roaming have been constituted for the four days campaign. The campaign would continue till January 17.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Naek Muhammad Khan said polio was a fatal disease and time was nearer for its complete eradication.

He urged parents to vaccinate their children under five years of age and directed officers of the concerned departments to hire services of religious scholars, local bodies representatives, ex LG representatives, Patwaris, teachers and notable of their respective areas during the vaccination campaign.

The additional deputy commissioner said polio was a crippling disease and it was responsibility of all segment of the society to play constructive role in complete eradication of the disease. He expressed the strong resolve to take strict action against parents and guardians upon refusal.