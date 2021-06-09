UrduPoint.com
11,886 More Receive Anti-COVID Shots In 24 Hours

Wed 09th June 2021

The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Wednesday reached till 466,240 with the inoculation of 11,886 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Wednesday reached till 466,240 with the inoculation of 11,886 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, 28,055 health workers while 438,185 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 28 new infections during the last 24 hours including 21 of Rawalpindi and 7 from outside the district. It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 2 belonged to Rawal Town, 7 Potohar town,7 Rawalpindi Cantt, 2 Kahutta, 3 Islamabad and one each from Murree, Kotli Sattian, Taxila, AJK, Attock, Chakwal and KPK.

"Presently 48 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 8 in Holy Family Hospital,13 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Hearts International " it added.

The report elaborated that 3 patients were in critical condition, 18 on oxygen and 27 stated to be in stable condition.

