1198 Cases Of Dengue Reported In Six-days Of November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

As many as 1198 cases of dengue were reported in first 6 days of the current month, which according to the Sindh Health Department was lesser in numbers compared to the previous month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 1198 cases of dengue were reported in first 6 days of the current month, which according to the Sindh Health Department was lesser in numbers compared to the previous month.

According to a report presented to the Commissioner Karachi 200 cases of dengue were being reported per day in the current month while 300 cases per day were recorded in last month of October, said a statement.

In total 6337 cases of dengue were reported in the previous month and most were reported in the last week.

The report was submitted by Dengue Control Program Manager Iqbal Memon to Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani directed the Dengue Control Program, district administration and other relevant agencies to make full efforts to prevent dengue and to keep the coordination.

The Commissioner was informed that Control Rooms have been set up at theDengue Control Program and Deputy Commissioner Offices besides the numbers of Deputy Commissioners Dengue Response Teams had also been increased.

More Stories From Health

