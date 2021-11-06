UrduPoint.com

12-day Long Anti-measles, Rubella Vaccination Campaign In D.I. Khan

Sat 06th November 2021

12-day long anti-measles, Rubella vaccination campaign in D.I. Khan

Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a 12-day long vaccination campaign against measles and Rubella in D.I. Khan district, said an official hand out issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a 12-day long vaccination campaign against measles and Rubella in D.I. Khan district, said an official hand out issued here on Saturday.

In this connection, District Health Officer (DHO) Dera, Dr.

Arif Mahmood has said that the campaign would be carried out during the period from November 15 to November 27, 2021 and for this purpose over 20 supervisors and medical officers would be appointed for 49 union councils of the district.

During the campaign 171412 children would be vaccinated in the district. Since 2018 90 children have been affected by measles and Rubella.

The DHO has urged all sections of the society including clerics, teachers, trading community and civil society to extend support to the campaign in protecting the district of the deadly diseases like measles and Rubella.

