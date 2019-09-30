12-day special anti-polio campaign in three districts of Kohistan begins

UrduPoint.com
A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign was started in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (September 30)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign was started in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (September 30).

According to Provincial Health Department, more than eighty-five thousand children below the age of five would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, a three-day polio campaign would also start in Torghar district from tomorrow(Tuesday).

About fourteen-thousand children would be vaccinated during the campaign.

The government has devised a comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams.

