12-day Special Anti-polio Campaign In Three Districts Of Kohistan Begins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:58 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign was started in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (September 30).
According to Provincial Health Department, more than eighty-five thousand children below the age of five would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, Radio Pakistan reported.
Meanwhile, a three-day polio campaign would also start in Torghar district from tomorrow(Tuesday).
About fourteen-thousand children would be vaccinated during the campaign.
The government has devised a comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams.