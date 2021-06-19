UrduPoint.com
12 Deaths, 158 New Virus Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:43 PM

Novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and 158 new positive cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 344,799 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and 158 new positive cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 344,799 in the province.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll has reached 10,615, while 323,925 patients have recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two each in Kasur, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal district, four in Sheikhupura, 13 in Rawalpindi, one each in Chakwal, Jhang, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Okara, six in Sialkot, 12 each in Faisalabad and Multan during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department had conducted 5,461,913 tests for COVID-19 so far.

A spokesman for the department said people should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus.

