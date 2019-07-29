12 mln people suffering from hepatitis in Pakistan

Over 12 million people are suffering from hepatitis in Pakistan and the figure may swell provided more people opt to undergo blood screening for diagnosis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 12 million people are suffering from hepatitis in Pakistan and the figure may swell provided more people opt to undergo blood screening for diagnosis.

This was stated by experts at a seminar held here Monday in line with World Hepatitis Day to create awareness among the people. The seminar was organized by Nishtar Hospital's department for liver and stomach diseases.

An awareness walk was also held outside the Nishtar Hospital in which a number of doctors, paramedics and people from different walks of life participated.

Experts said that due to increase in number of patients suffering from hepatitis, the government launched a four-point programme for awareness, prevention, diagnosis and cure of hepatitis disease.

They said that according to WHO agenda the disease would be eliminated by 2030 provided the above mentioned four-point plan is followed flawlessly.

The disease can cause serious problems like excess water in stomach, blood vomit and liver cancer.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha, MS Nishtar Hospital Dr. Ashiq Malik, head of liver and stomach diseases Dr. Asif Gull besides professors, doctors, students, paramedics and others attended the seminar.