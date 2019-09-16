UrduPoint.com
12 More Fall Prey To Dengue

Mon 16th September 2019

12 more fall prey to Dengue

The dengue mosquito continued to hunt prey across Shangla district especially Alpuri where 12 more patients were hospitalized due dengue fever thus taking the toll of dengue affected to 138

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The dengue mosquito continued to hunt prey across Shangla district especially Alpuri where 12 more patients were hospitalized due dengue fever thus taking the toll of dengue affected to 138.

The district government while taking notice of Dengue outbreak ordered all government departments to carry out anti-dengue drives in the area besides fumigation in affected areas.

The district administration has banned storage of water in open ponds and tyres to avoid dengue mosquito's growth.

