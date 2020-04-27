12 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 275 as 12 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 275 as 12 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Monday by provincial health department, out of 275 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority are of local transmissions.

The Sindh Health department officials said that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 275 confirmed cases, 169 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 103 patients are under treatment.