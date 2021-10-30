UrduPoint.com

12 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:57 PM

Another 12 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 12 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 1,479 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 250 while 25,540 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 51 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and eight at General Hospital. He further said that 93 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

