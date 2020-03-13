UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

120 Beds Fixed For Corona Virus Patients In Multan Division: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

120 beds fixed for corona virus patients in Multan division: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq said that six high dependency units and 120 beds have been fixed for corona-virus patients across the division

MULTAN:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq said that six high dependency units and 120 beds have been fixed for corona-virus patients across the division.

He urged the citizens not to follow any negative propaganda regarding corona-virus adding that there could be avoided from virus by adopting precautionary measures.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq expressed these views during visit to hospitals and Multan airport to review the steps regarding corona-virus here on Friday.

He said that stern notice was taken over artificial scarcity of medical masks and its prices adding that crackdown against stockists and profiteers was also in progress.

He said that increasing prices of medical masks in perspective of corona-virus was regrettable and stated that medical mask sale points have been fixed across the Multan division.

He said that awareness banners regarding precautionary measures have been displayed at public points while pamphlets have also been distributed at schools.

Commissioner said that Multan waste management company was also washing the public places with chlorine water.

He urged the citizens to wash hands regularly.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar medical university Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha giving briefing said that there could be averted from corona-virus by adopting simple lifestyle.

He said that there was no need to fear from virus rather precautionary measures are necessary to avert from it.

Medical officer Multan Airport Dr Zahid Hussain said that screening of all passengers was being ensured at airport.

He said that screening of 54000 passengers have been made from January 24 to till now.

He said that monitoring though thermal scanner and manual gun was also being made.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company Visit Sale Progress January All From Airport

Recent Stories

Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisa ..

10 minutes ago

South Sudan's road to peace marred by 'unconsciona ..

10 minutes ago

Children complex plans to introduce cardiac surger ..

10 minutes ago

Administration constitutes task force to control a ..

5 minutes ago

Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

Iran warns Trump over 'dangerous actions' after Ir ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.