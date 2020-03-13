120 beds fixed for corona virus patients in Multan division: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq said that six high dependency units and 120 beds have been fixed for corona-virus patients across the division

MULTAN:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq said that six high dependency units and 120 beds have been fixed for corona-virus patients across the division.

He urged the citizens not to follow any negative propaganda regarding corona-virus adding that there could be avoided from virus by adopting precautionary measures.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq expressed these views during visit to hospitals and Multan airport to review the steps regarding corona-virus here on Friday.

He said that stern notice was taken over artificial scarcity of medical masks and its prices adding that crackdown against stockists and profiteers was also in progress.

He said that increasing prices of medical masks in perspective of corona-virus was regrettable and stated that medical mask sale points have been fixed across the Multan division.

He said that awareness banners regarding precautionary measures have been displayed at public points while pamphlets have also been distributed at schools.

Commissioner said that Multan waste management company was also washing the public places with chlorine water.

He urged the citizens to wash hands regularly.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar medical university Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha giving briefing said that there could be averted from corona-virus by adopting simple lifestyle.

He said that there was no need to fear from virus rather precautionary measures are necessary to avert from it.

Medical officer Multan Airport Dr Zahid Hussain said that screening of all passengers was being ensured at airport.

He said that screening of 54000 passengers have been made from January 24 to till now.

He said that monitoring though thermal scanner and manual gun was also being made.