120 corona patients reported in two weeks in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 120 patients of corona were reported in Faisalabad during the last two weeks.

A spokesman for the local administration on Tuesday said the government had already issued SOPs for prevention from corona pandemic.

Now it was a duty of the general public to act upon these SOPs.

He appealed the masses to wear face masks while going out of houses. They should also avoidfrom going to crowded places.

An action would be taken against violators of corona SOPs without any discrimination, he added.