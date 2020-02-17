UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,200 Military Medics Arrive In Wuhan To Help Battle Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:58 PM

1,200 military medics arrive in Wuhan to help battle coronavirus

A total of 1,200 medical professionals, which make up the second group of the 2,600 reinforcement medics sent by the armed forces of China, arrived in Wuhan Monday to help contain the virus

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A total of 1,200 medical professionals, which make up the second group of the 2,600 reinforcement medics sent by the armed forces of China, arrived in Wuhan Monday to help contain the virus.

This group of medical personnel is tasked with treating patients in the branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital at the Optics Valley in Wuhan and will start to work immediately after the facility is completed.

China promised to send 2,600 additional medical professionals from the military to assist in curbing the epidemic in Wuhan last week and the first group of 1,400 enlisted men and women arrived on Feb. 13. Upon arrival, they have been treating confirmed patients of the COVID-19 in Taikang Tongji Hospital.

So far, the armed forces have dispatched 4,000 healthcare professionals in three batches to support Wuhan in the fight against the virus outbreak.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Women From

Recent Stories

Infinix and Shadab Khan Join Hands For a Ground-Br ..

3 minutes ago

Four wrestlers will depart for India tomorrow for ..

5 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan to bring HBL PSL 2020 trophy at Nati ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Revises Up to $8Bln Claimed Dam ..

8 minutes ago

UAE issues reactor licence for first Arab nuclear ..

50 seconds ago

European stock markets climb at open

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.