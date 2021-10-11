122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

On the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the High Court and District Bars across the province on Monday observed day of mourning to show respect and pay homage to Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on his death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 122 new dengue positive cases were brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last 48 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1108 so far since the January of this year.

"This year around 1108 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 981 discharged after recovery," District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said on Monday.

To date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 764 positive cases of dengue fever, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) registered 104 while 240 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), he added.

"Presently 128 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 81 are positive, 8 positive out of 15 in BBH and 38 confirmed cases out of the total 52 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

He said that the number of beds to deal with the rising number of dengue patients had been increased from 92 to 237 in allied hospitals of the city include 150 beds at HFH,57 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,Dr Sajjad Informed that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far 595 belonged to the Rawalpindi district while the remaining of the other districts including the Federal capital area, adding "Among the new cases reported during the last 48 hours,20 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area,11 from Potohar Town,12 from Metropolitan Corporation, one from Chaklala cantonment while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "the DCEPC said.

He said the hospitals had full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising out of the seasonal disease's outbreak, adding a comprehensive anti-dengue campaign was being run to prevent the dengue virus in the district.