1239 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) ::Another 1239 cases of coronavirus were reported with 34 deaths in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 183,815 while total death toll 5,731 and total recoveries 168,978.

The P&SHD confirmed that 800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 4 in Nankana Sahib, 8 in Sheikhupura, 73 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Jehlum, 19 in Gujranwala, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Narowal, 4 in Hafizabad, 53 in Sialkot, 17 in Gujrat, 122 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 32 in Sargodha, 5 in Bhakkar, 15 in Multan, 3 in Vehari, 2 in Khanewal, 1 in Lodharan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Layyah, 1 in Rajanpur, 15 in Bahawalpur, 6 in Bahawalnagar, 8 in Rahimyar Khan, 4 in Okara and 5 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 3,497,102 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.