UrduPoint.com

12.4 Mln Doses Of Fosun Pharma-provided Vaccines Sent To Taiwan: Mainland Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:44 PM

12.4 mln doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines sent to Taiwan: mainland spokesperson

Around 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma have been delivered to Taiwan in 14 batches, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma have been delivered to Taiwan in 14 batches, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The 15th batch of 930,000 doses of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan by the end of December, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.

Around 177,000 Taiwan compatriots on the mainland have received COVID-19 vaccines, with a total of 350,000 jabs administered as of Dec. 15, Ma added.

The first batch of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech was dispatched to Taiwan in early September.

Related Topics

China September December Million

Recent Stories

Kick Starting New Year Celebrations with a Fun Rec ..

Kick Starting New Year Celebrations with a Fun Recap / Celebrating Best of 2021 ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 21,119 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 21,119 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

23 minutes ago
 Fawad given briefing on BOI performance

Fawad given briefing on BOI performance

23 minutes ago
 Completion of development schemes urges

Completion of development schemes urges

23 minutes ago
 12 reports of Standing Bodies presented in Senate

12 reports of Standing Bodies presented in Senate

23 minutes ago
 Six PHATA office to face inquiry for losing govt r ..

Six PHATA office to face inquiry for losing govt residence

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.