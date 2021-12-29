12.4 mln doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines sent to Taiwan: mainland spokesperson

Around 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma have been delivered to Taiwan in 14 batches, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma have been delivered to Taiwan in 14 batches, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The 15th batch of 930,000 doses of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan by the end of December, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.

Around 177,000 Taiwan compatriots on the mainland have received COVID-19 vaccines, with a total of 350,000 jabs administered as of Dec. 15, Ma added.

The first batch of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech was dispatched to Taiwan in early September.