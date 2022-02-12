125 patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 125 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, said a health official here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 125 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, said a health official here on Saturday.

The official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department said that 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital. He said 50 patients infected with corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

At Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients and 8 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on intensive care and ventilators.

He said 11 patients infected with corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said, 31 patients are being treated for low amounts of oxygen in 31 beds and a 4 corona patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours. He said 72 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.

The number of corona virus patients in LRH has reached 75, the spokesman Muhammad Asim said, adding, four hundred beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH. He said 8 patients are admitted to the ICU. He said 26 new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.