12,500 UK care home deaths linked to virus

More than 12,500 deaths of care home residents in Britain were linked to the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday, heaping further pressure on the government over its handling of the pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 12,526 care home residents in England and Wales had died from the virus in March and April, with nearly three-quarters occurring within homes and the rest in hospitals.

However, the ONS suggested the actual death toll of care home residents could be far higher, noting it had recorded 23,136 more fatalities in the first four months of the year than in the same period in 2019.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said Thursday that "the vast majority" of care homes had seen no virus cases and that the rate of deaths in them was less than in neighbouring European countries.

Britain has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, according to official data, although the government has argued that global comparisons are fraught given different countries' reporting methods.