12,533 Dengue Cases Reported Across Country

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:12 PM

12,533 dengue cases reported across country

The number of confirmed dengue cases reported throughout the country on Wednesday touched the figure of 12,533

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The number of confirmed dengue cases reported throughout the country on Wednesday touched the figure of 12,533.

According to an official, out of total cases, 3,022 were from Punjab, 2,567 from Sindh, 2,606 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,790 from Balochistan, 2,256 from Islamabad and 230 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that in past, there had been high number of patients as compared to this figure but now the whole concentration at present was to check its outbreak.

He said that 84 percent dengue patients in Punjab were reported from Potohar region while 95 percent cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi.

He said that special study would be conducted in the coming days to find out reasons behind spread of dengue in this region.

He said that the dengue prevention activities were going on in the federal capital and fumigation was continued in areas from where maximum cases were reported.

He said that all facilities had been provided for treatment of dengue patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM)/395

