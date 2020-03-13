UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

126 Countries, Territories Restricting Entry From Coronavirus-hit S. Korea

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

126 countries, territories restricting entry from coronavirus-hit S. Korea

A total of 126 countries and territories were imposing an entry ban or tougher quarantine procedures for people from South Korea over coronavirus fears Friday, up by three from the previous day, the foreign ministry said

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 126 countries and territories were imposing an entry ban or tougher quarantine procedures for people from South Korea over coronavirus fears Friday, up by three from the previous day, the foreign ministry said.

As of 2 p.m., 51 countries and territories were barring the entry of travelers who have been in Korea at least in the past two weeks, joined by Honduras, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sudan.

Honduras began to impose an entry ban on foreigners from four virus-affected countries including Korea, toughening the travel curb from conducting thorough health screenings. Foreigners with residential permits and diplomats are not subject to the entry ban but are required to undergo home quarantine.

Slovakia now bans the entry of all foreigners, with some exceptions applied to those with residential permits or diplomats. The Czech Republic bans the entry of foreigners from over a dozen virus-hit countries, except for permanent residents and those with work visas.

Sudan also bars arrivals of travelers from Korea, China, Italy and a few others.

China added one more province -- the northern province of Hebei -- to its list of provinces imposing tougher quarantine procedures, putting the total at 22.

Including China, the number of countries and territories enforcing stricter quarantine programs on people from Korea remained unchanged at 18.

Fifty-one countries and territories were conducting stricter immigration controls and requiring or recommending isolation for visitors from Korea.

Guyana, a country in South America, and Mali in West Africa were the latest to have jointed this category.

Six countries, including Japan and Indonesia, were barring the entry of travelers from Korea's Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province -- the two epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreaks.

As of early Friday, 2,355 South Koreans were under quarantine around the world, with 1,902 in China and 386 in Vietnam, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, three South Korean teams deployed to Vietnam last week to help citizens in quarantine returned to Seoul on Friday.

The "rapid response" teams worked in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to provide them with daily necessities and help them be quickly discharged from quarantine. It also helped two Korean tourists in quarantine fly back home.

South Korea reported 7,979 cases of infections on Friday morning, with 67 deaths linked to the virus.

Related Topics

Africa World China Mali Daegu Seoul Da Nang Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Indonesia Italy Japan Czech Republic South Korea Slovakia Sudan North Korea Vietnam Honduras All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czechs close borders from March 16 over virus spre ..

1 minute ago

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remanded in NAB custody

1 minute ago

Karachi's infrastructural uplift vital to boost ex ..

1 minute ago

S.Korea to Announce Disaster Zone in Virus-Stricke ..

1 minute ago

European stocks, oil prices recover after rout

1 minute ago

COVID-19 AND ITS PREVENTION MATTERS THE MOST

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.