126,000 Fijians Have Received Booster Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

More than 126,000 people have received their booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Fiji, or 29.3 percent of those eligible for a booster shot, Fijivillage news website reported on Saturday

Fiji's Health Ministry said 94.8 percent of those aged 18 years and above have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Fiji has recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases since May 9.

Of the new cases, 10 cases were reported in the central part of Fiji and 38 cases registered in the western part of the South Pacific island country.

Fiji has so far reported over 64,000 COVID-19 cases in total, including 862 COVID-19 related deaths.

In addition, it has recorded 912 COVID-19 positive patients who died from other conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

Fiji, which has a population of around 900,000, reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in March 2020.

