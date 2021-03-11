UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1290 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

1290 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb

As many as 1290 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday,while the pandemic claimed 33 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 5,662

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1290 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday,while the pandemic claimed 33 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 5,662.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 180,944.

The P&SHD confirmed that 741 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Kasur, 4 in Nankana Sahib,7 in Sheikhupura, 81 in Rawalpindi,4 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal, 53 in Gujranwala,11 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Narowal, 13 in Hafizabad, 50 in Sialkot,58 in Gujrat,81 in Faisalabad,19 in Toba Tek Singh,5 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,43 in Sargodha,8 in Khushab,1 in Mianwali, 36 in Multan,6 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal, 1 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah, 8 in Bahawalpur,3 in Bahawalnagar,27 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Okara and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,464,989 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 167,967 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mexico Vaccinated Over Third of Rural Areas Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Schedules Constitutional Referen ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea Authorized AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vac ..

11 minutes ago

'Chinese vaccine Sinopharm safe for people above 6 ..

11 minutes ago

Japan Needs to Hold Clinical Trials of Russia's Sp ..

11 minutes ago

Over one mln families get registered under NSER su ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.