1290 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1290 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday,while the pandemic claimed 33 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 5,662.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 180,944.

The P&SHD confirmed that 741 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Kasur, 4 in Nankana Sahib,7 in Sheikhupura, 81 in Rawalpindi,4 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal, 53 in Gujranwala,11 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Narowal, 13 in Hafizabad, 50 in Sialkot,58 in Gujrat,81 in Faisalabad,19 in Toba Tek Singh,5 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,43 in Sargodha,8 in Khushab,1 in Mianwali, 36 in Multan,6 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal, 1 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah, 8 in Bahawalpur,3 in Bahawalnagar,27 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Okara and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,464,989 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 167,967 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.