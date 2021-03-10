UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Centers Set-up In Multan Division For Vaccination To Elderly People

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:49 PM

13 centers set-up in Multan division for vaccination to elderly people

Commissioner Multan division , Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that 13 centers have been set up across the division for vaccination to elderly age people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division , Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that 13 centers have been set up across the division for vaccination to elderly age people.

The vaccination process to elderly age citizens has been started and the strength of centers could be enhanced further as per demand.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views during inauguration of vaccination camp here on Wednesday.

"He said that the elderly age people are our asset and their safety is responsibility of the state." Mr Javed informed that the registration was made through SMS on 1166 and anti-coronavirus vaccine dose was being given to those received messages back.

The anti-Covid-19 vaccination process was underway from last month in the country and vaccination dose provided to front line medical staff in first phase.

Related Topics

Multan SMS From

Recent Stories

Defending champion Simmonds and Swiss legend Ryf s ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.38 a barrel T ..

5 minutes ago

Govt launches COVID-19 vaccination of senior citiz ..

40 seconds ago

PNCA to organize five days long "Youth Drama Festi ..

41 seconds ago

Eight COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

42 seconds ago

Chinese universities lead in latest THE emerging e ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.