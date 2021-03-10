13 centers set-up in Multan division for vaccination to elderly people

Commissioner Multan division , Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that 13 centers have been set up across the division for vaccination to elderly age people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division , Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that 13 centers have been set up across the division for vaccination to elderly age people.

The vaccination process to elderly age citizens has been started and the strength of centers could be enhanced further as per demand.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views during inauguration of vaccination camp here on Wednesday.

"He said that the elderly age people are our asset and their safety is responsibility of the state." Mr Javed informed that the registration was made through SMS on 1166 and anti-coronavirus vaccine dose was being given to those received messages back.

The anti-Covid-19 vaccination process was underway from last month in the country and vaccination dose provided to front line medical staff in first phase.