UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Deaths, 573 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:06 PM

13 deaths, 573 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

The pandemic of Novel Coronavirus claimed 13 precious lives during last 24 hours, whereas 573 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province which pushed the death toll to 4,806

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic of Novel Coronavirus claimed 13 precious lives during last 24 hours, whereas 573 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province which pushed the death toll to 4,806.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 158,793.

P&SHD confirmed that 330 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura,16 in Rawalpindi,24 in Jehlum, 1 in Gujranwala,13 in Sialkot,26 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 41 in Faisalabad,1 in Jhang,3 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chineot,18 in Sargodha,3 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab, 11 in Bhakkar, 5 in Multan,1 in Vehari,5 in Lodharan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan,14 in Rajanpur,4 in Bahawalpur,1 in Bahawalnagar,15 in Rahimyar Khan,19 in Okara, 2 in Pakpatan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,962,226 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 144,208 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 andcontact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department said.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the three-d ..

8 minutes ago

Tanzara Art Gallery to hold art exhibition titled ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico Became 1st North American Country to Approv ..

4 minutes ago

Growing Military Activity in Arctic Could Throw Wo ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan retain same 17 players for the second Tes ..

4 minutes ago

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali remembered on his death annive ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.