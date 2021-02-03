13 deaths, 573 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The pandemic of Novel Coronavirus claimed 13 precious lives during last 24 hours, whereas 573 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province which pushed the death toll to 4,806

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic of Novel Coronavirus claimed 13 precious lives during last 24 hours, whereas 573 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province which pushed the death toll to 4,806.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 158,793.

P&SHD confirmed that 330 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura,16 in Rawalpindi,24 in Jehlum, 1 in Gujranwala,13 in Sialkot,26 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 41 in Faisalabad,1 in Jhang,3 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chineot,18 in Sargodha,3 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab, 11 in Bhakkar, 5 in Multan,1 in Vehari,5 in Lodharan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan,14 in Rajanpur,4 in Bahawalpur,1 in Bahawalnagar,15 in Rahimyar Khan,19 in Okara, 2 in Pakpatan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,962,226 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 144,208 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 andcontact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department said.